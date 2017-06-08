ICC champions Trophy: We’ve just got to be more liberal to play some cricket, says Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann is the team head coach of Australia. (Source: Photo Express) Darren Lehmann is the team head coach of Australia. (Source: Photo Express)

Australian coach Darren Lehmann has voiced his concern for the rain-affected matches. In the next match against England, there are possibilities of rain and Lehmann has come out and expressed concern.

“I think we’ve just got to be more liberal to play some cricket. The fans want to see a result,” Lehmann said. “Especially this time of year in England, you can get (wet) weather. So it’s a case of if it’s not raining or it’s drizzling, we should just play.” He cited the example of Twenty20 cricket where matches continued in light rain.

“My view is simple – play as much cricket as you can, where you possibly can,” said the 47-year-old. “You have to consider the safety of the players. That’s important and umpires and match referees take that into account.

“But we’ve played games in the past, I can think of a T20 game in South Africa (in 2014) where we had sand or sawdust on the ground to play.” International Cricket Council’s influential Cricket Committee, of which Lehmann is a member, has had several discussions on rain delays but more needed to be done, said the former player.

“Players and administrators have to move the game forward in the best way for the fans. Because we’ve got to grow the game.”

Meanwhile, Lehmann also spoke about the inclusion of Chris Lynn and said,”He’ll come into contention again for the last game against England,” he said of the 25-year-old. “At the moment, with the make-up of our side, Zampa came in for (John) Hastings (after the first game) because we thought it would spin. He bowled very well. “But he’s a real chance to play, Lynn.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd