68,000 tickets for all 15 matches at ICC Champions Trophy to go on sale

ICC Champions Trophy begins on June 1 at The Oval. (Source: ICC) ICC Champions Trophy begins on June 1 at The Oval. (Source: ICC)

International cricket fans still have the chance to be a part of this summer’s much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales as 34,000 tickets for all 15 matches are set to go on sale on Wednesday. Fans who entered the ballot last September, but were unsuccessful in their application, have access to a priority window 24 hours ahead of general sale, to ensure as many new fans as possible have the opportunity to purchase tickets and attend this summer’s event.

Demand for the 50 over event, which starts with hosts England against Bangladesh at The Oval on 1 June, has already surpassed sales at this point in 2013. The tickets for all matches – including popular fixtures India v Pakistan, England v Australia and the final – will be released on general sale to eager fans following handbacks from tournament stakeholders that includes sponsors, ICC family and travel providers.

Fans also have the opportunity to sell any tickets they have purchased and no longer require through the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 resale service. So far, over 1,000 tickets have been posted on the website and will be available for other fans to buy. It is a safe and secure process which ensures that tickets are sold at face value to fellow fans.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now