ICC Champions Trophy: Thrilled to find my name alongside Rahul Dravid, Dilip Vengsarkar, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane said that the mood in the Indian camp was really good and they were all excited to start their net sessions at Lord’s. (Source: BCCI.tv screengrab) Ajinkya Rahane said that the mood in the Indian camp was really good and they were all excited to start their net sessions at Lord’s. (Source: BCCI.tv screengrab)

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane said that his first reaction when he came to Lord’s cricket ground was to look up his name on the famous Lord’s honours board. The board consists the names and scores of every player who has scored a century or taken more than five wickets in an innings at the stadium.

“My first reaction was to look up my name on the board and felt so happy to see my name alongside such great players like Rahul Dravid, Dilip Vengsarkar,” said Rahane in an interview to BCCI.tv. The Indian team is practicing at Lord’s ahead of their first warm-up match against New Zealand to be played on Sunday at the Kennington Oval. India then play another warm-up against Bangladesh at Edgbaston before facing Pakistan there in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Rahane said that the mood in the Indian camp has been good so far. The team had their first net session since arriving in England on Friday. “We had a fantastic first practice session at Lord’s. All guys were looking forward to the practice session because many of them were playing for the first time on this ground,” said Rahane.

Rahane said that he was very happy to back at the iconic cricket ground. “I have got some good memories on this ground, especially winning the Test match and getting a hundred on a winning side was special for me. Getting my name on that board always feels really special and I think that knock is one my best in Test cricket,” he said. India had returned to England after winning the Champions Trophy in 2014 for a five-match Test series. India won the second Test which was played at Lord’s by 95 runs. It was their first Test win at Lord’s in 24 years.

India play Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener on June 4 at Edgbaston.

