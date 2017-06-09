ICC Champions Trophy: South Africa need to execute plans better against India, says Graeme Smith

AB de Villiers’ men will now face Virat Kohli-led Indian side on Sunday in a virtual quarter-finals as India too have won and lost a game apiece. (Source: AP) AB de Villiers’ men will now face Virat Kohli-led Indian side on Sunday in a virtual quarter-finals as India too have won and lost a game apiece. (Source: AP)

South Africa faced a defeat against Pakistan by 19 runs (D/L Method) in their second group match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and the Proteas now have a win and a loss under their belt. AB de Villiers’ men will now face Virat Kohli-led Indian side on Sunday in a virtual quarter-finals as India too have won and lost a game apiece.

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith in his column for ICC wrote that South Africa need to execute plans properly. Smith also hailed Morne Morkel’s bowling performance against Pakistan. Morkel returned with figures of 3/18 in 7 overs.

“South Africa has to reevaluate and ensure it executes its plans far better in Sunday’s game. A positive from my point of view was to see the form Morne Morkel is in with the ball. When he’s in that mood and finds his rhythm, he can be one of the most dangerous strike bowlers in the game. He has that ability to take a game by the scuff of the neck and make something happen”, he wrote.

“It wasn’t enough on Wednesday, as Pakistan could afford to be more cautious in its approach when batting, but his form could be key against India’s formidable batting powerhouse,” Smith added.

Writing about the game Smith revealed that it was a poor day for South Africa and they would now focus on improving the performance against India.

“To sum up, it was simply a poor day for South Africa. It’ll know where it needs to improve and has a few days to focus on what is now a hugely important game on Sunday,” wrote Smith.

The winner of the encounter between India and South Africa would march into the knockouts.

