India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma falls short of yet another hundred

Indian opener Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant innings of 78 of 79 against Sri Lanka in the second group game against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval, London. However, it was yet occasion when he fell short of a well deserved hundred.

In the previous match against Pakistan he fell short by 9 runs. In his innings against Sri Lanka, Sharma played cautiously in the beginning and later on took the attack to the bowlers. He took a particular liking for Lasith Malinga who he pulled a massive six over the fine leg.

However, it was Malinga who brought his downfall by bowling yet another bouncer.

It may be recalled here that Rohit Sharma has comeback to international cricket after a long injury lay off. In the IPL, he did not perform upto the mark but against Pakistan he unleashed his lethal best. Against Sri Lanka he hit six fours and three sixes. He started watchfully but soon accelerated and began to hammer the Lankan bowlers all around the park. However, when he was dismissed, Rohit Sharma missed out on what could have been his eleventh ODI hundred.

