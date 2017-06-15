Ravindra Jadeja overtakes Zaheer Khan to become India’s leading wicket-taker in Champions Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja continues his love-affair with ICC Champions Trophy. The spinner, after a brilliant run in the 2013 edition, has now surpassed Zaheer Khan’s tally of 15 in the tournament. He is now India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament’s history. It hasn’t been an edition of lot of wickets for Jadeja as he has picked only four wickets from the four matches he has played so far.

During the semi-final tie with Bangladesh, Jadeja dismissed in-form batsman Shaikb Al Hasan when he was caught behind by MS Dhoni for 15 and with this wicket, he surpassed Zaheer Khan’s record of highest number of wickets in Champions Trophy for India.

Zaheer, who made his debut in 2000 ICC Knockout tournament, picked 15 wickets in 9 matches and 80 overs that he bowled. Behind Zaheer is off-spinner Harbhajan Singh with 14 wickets in 13 games while Sachin Tendulkar and Ishant Sharma follow Bhajji at number four and five. Tendulkar scalped 14 wickets in 16 matches and Ishant 13 wickets in 7 appearances.

Player Matches Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja 9 16

Zaheer Khan 9 15

Harbhajan Singh 13 14

Sachin Tendulkar 16 14

Ishant Sharma 7 13

India made their way in the semi-final after winning two out of their three group matches. The Men in Blue first defeated Pakistan, then lost to Sri Lanka and finally won against South Africa. They met Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the tournament where the winner of this clash would set up a title clash against Pakistan who have already paved way in the final after beating England earlier on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd