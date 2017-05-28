ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: Pakistan clinch last over thriller to beat Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik scored 72 off 66 balls and Hafeez managed to stick around providing support from the other end. (Source: File) Shoaib Malik scored 72 off 66 balls and Hafeez managed to stick around providing support from the other end. (Source: File)

Pakistan registered a thrilling win against Bangladesh in their first ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match at Edgbaston on Saturday to pick up a two wicket win. Electing to bat first, Bangladesh lost early wicket of Soumya Sarkar for 19 runs. But a blistering 142-run partnership for the first wicket between Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes helped Bangladesh to stretch their total to 341 for the loss of nine wickets.

Iqbal hammered 102 off 93 balls and Kayes played his part with a solid 62 which was later followed by Mushfiqur Rahim’s quick-fire 46 pushing Bangladesh to a mammoth total. For Pakistan, Junaid Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed four wickets in his nine overs giving 73 runs.

Chasing 342, Pakistan’s top order failed to provide a quick start as they lost two early wickets for 19 runs. But the experience came to the rescue for Pakistan when Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez handled the innings with maturity through their crucial 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shoaib Malik scored 72 off 66 balls and Hafeez managed to stick around providing support from the other end with his 49-run knock.

After Malik’s crucial departure, Pakistan seemed to lose all hope of even reaching close to the target as they lost six wickets for 227 and two quick wickets followed by Malik’s dismissal made it 242 for eight.

But, as we know about this beautiful game, it’s never over till the last ball is bowled, the two promising youngsters, Fahim Ashraf and Hasan Ali did the impossible after smashing 93 runs in just seven overs. Fahim Ashraf made 64 off 30 deliveries including four sixes and four boundaries. As a result, Pakistan reached the finish line scoring 342 in 49.3 overs, winning by two wickets.

