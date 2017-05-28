ICC Champions Trophy: Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble chat before match against New Zealand

For more than a decade, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble have played together for India. (Source: BCCI Twitter) For more than a decade, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble have played together for India. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

The BCCI, on Sunday, posted an image of India coach Anil Kumble in conversation with his former captain Sourav Ganguly. The image was posted before India play New Zealand in the first warm-up in the run-up to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

For more than a decade, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble have played together for India and have been part of many memorable moments. This includes the famous win over Australia in the 2001 Test series and the run to the final in the 2003 World Cup.

Since retiring, the two have been active in cricket. Sourav Ganguly has been the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal. He has also been an active commentator. Anil Kumble has been the President of the Karnataka Cricket Association. He has also served as the Chairman of the ICC Cricket committee.

In June 2016 Kumble was appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team. Under him India have won a Test series in West Indies and have gone on to defeat New Zealand, England and Australia at home and thus claimed the no.1 spot in Test rankings. The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England is the first ICC tournament that Kumble is part of as India coach.

Both Kumble and Ganguly are rated as one of the two greatest players ever to have played for India. While Ganguly’s achievements as India’s captain are well documented, Kumble has also had a successful stint at the helm. Both retired from cricket in 2008.

