ICC Champions Trophy: Indian batsmen will do well in England, says Chaminda Vaas

Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas believes that the Indian batsmen will pose a big threat to other teams in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

These guys (the bowlers) are really good, but how they assess the conditions in England (will be crucial). India has talent, combinations, different bowling attack (variety) swing, seam, but I am sure that they will use their experience and they will do well.

“More than bowling the batters (batsmen) in the Indian side will do well in the Champions Trophy,” Vaas told reporters here.

Vaas also expressed hope that the Sri Lankan side which is rebuilding itself will try and perform well in the multi-nation tournament.

“Sri Lanka after Mahela (Jayawardane) and Kumara (Sangakkara) are in a transition (phase). They are trying to build a team and whoever is in the team will give 100 per cent and try and do well (in the Champions Trophy),” said Vaas.

