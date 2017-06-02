ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rain forces India to practice indoors ahead of Pakistan clash

Captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were seen practicing during their indoor net session. (Source: Twitter) Captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were seen practicing during their indoor net session. (Source: Twitter)

The rain-gods have managed to spoil the outdoor practice sessions for the Indian Cricket team ahead of their first crucial encounter in the Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan. On Friday, the Indian team had to practice indoors as the rain affected ground in Edgbaston wasn’t safe for the players to hold outside nets sessions. The BCCI posted pictures of Team India on Twitter, where captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were seen practicing during their indoor net session. The caption of the pictures says, “The rain is keeping #TeamIndia indoors #CT17 #INDvPAK”.

In the first picture, Dhoni and Yuvraj were seen padded up followed by another one where Kohli was seen relaxing and Yuvraj and Rahane had their pads on.

India is all set to start their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the tournament at Edgbaston on Sunday. India looked stable in all departments during their warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The pace attack comprising of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah looks destructive, and the batting line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan needs no introduction.

India have to be consistent by winning all their matches as all top teams will give their best to clinch the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd