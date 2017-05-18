ICC Champions Trophy: India batsmen need to adapt quickly to English conditions, says John Wright

John Wright appreciated the pace attack of the current Indian side. (Source: Express Photo) John Wright appreciated the pace attack of the current Indian side. (Source: Express Photo)

Former Indian coach John Wright hailed Anil Kumble’s intelligence and said that the current Indian players were fortunate to have Kumble as their coach.

“The current group of India players are so fortunate to have Kumble as their coach. He’s an outstanding man of great integrity and great intelligence,” complimented the 62-year-old.

Wright while talking to TOI appreciated the pace attack of this Indian side and also suggested that the batsmen need to adapt the English conditions early to gain success in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

“India’s got a good team. Your pace attack is perhaps the most potent it’s ever been. The Indian seamers were very good in India earlier, and if Anil Kumble (the current India coach) can ensure that they stay disciplined (in terms of line and length) in England, it would be tough to beat India. However, your batsmen need to adapt quickly to the conditions, because it’ll be early summer in England, and the ball will seam around. In fact, the team which the quickest in adapting to the English conditions will win the tournament,” Wright told TOI in a quick chat.

Analyzing the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians, the former Kiwi player emphasised on how the momentum changes in T20 format. He also hailed the contribution made by Dhoni in the end of Pune’s innings in that particular match.

“Last night’s match was a great example of how momentum swings in Twenty20 cricket. We were in total control till the last two overs (of the Pune innings), and then (MS) Dhoni went crazy and played brilliantly, and we didn’t execute our plans well. Then, they got a couple of early wickets, and all of a sudden things changed, ” he said.

“Rohit Sharma (MI captain) was unlucky last night. He has hit the ball. It changed the game. I like the review system, and I don’t like it. I like it when it’s so obviously not out, that the first replay says it’s not out. We can all see it, can’t we? If it’s so obvious, and we can fix it up quickly, and it’s fast and we can see an accurate decision, but if we’ve to wait and have one cup of tea after another (and yet the replays aren’t conclusive), if it’s going to take forever (then it’s not ideal),” he felt.

Talking about the T20 format, Wright suggested that for getting fruitful results in the shortest format, the side shoould be a good bowling and fielding unit.

“I learnt about T20 cricket from football. I remember Brian Clough, (who was a manager of Nottingham Forrest when they won two European Cups) had said: ‘What’s the point of scoring six, if you let in seven.’ So, I firmly believe that you’ve got to have a good fielding and bowling unit in T20 cricket.”

