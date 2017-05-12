ICC Champions Trophy: I would never knock back the opportunity to open the innings, says Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn has already scored 259 runs in four innings in the ongoing IPL. Chris Lynn has already scored 259 runs in four innings in the ongoing IPL.

The Australian cricket team could unleash one of the most devastating opening batting combinations in the upcoming Champions Trophy if they go ahead with the duo of Chris Lynn and David Warner at the top of the order. Lynn’s promotion to the top of the order could be a possibility, especially after his destructive batting performance in the IPL where he has already scored 259 runs in four innings.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Lynn has himself stated his desire to open and said, “I would never knock back the opportunity to open. You only get a couple of fielders outside the ring for 10 overs. That would be my preferred spot. And it would be the best seat in the house to watch Davey (Warner) bat.”

“Davey (Warner) went through the white-ball format to get to Test cricket but also right now he’s one of the most dominant red-ball players in the world,” Lynn said. “So I’ve got a long way to go before anything like that happens for me. Firstly I’ve got to try and dominate the white ball on the international stage rather than just domestic competitions,” Lynn said.

However, Lynn was quick to add, “Obviously it’s whatever role that ‘Smitty’ would give me, I’m comfortable wherever. It’s a privilege to be a part of that line-up. I’ve got no issues coming in at the death and trying to bang the ball. You go out there with freedom, with a license to whack the ball. That’s something I’m more than comfortable with.” Whichever way the team decides to play it, the prospect of Lynn in Australia’s batting order is unlikely to be something many of their opponents will be comfortable with.

