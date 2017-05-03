ICC Champions Trophy: First look of the trophy, see pics

ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to start from June 1. (Source: Twitter) ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to start from June 1. (Source: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the trophy for the upcoming Champions Trophy that is scheduled to start from June 1 in England and Wales. The first match of the tournament will take place at The Oval in London between England and Bangladesh while India are scheduled to play Pakistan in their first match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 4.

The Men in Blue will then face Sri Lanka and South Africa June 8 and June 11 respectively. But India might pull out of the Champions Trophy owing to the disagreement over the ICC revenue sharing with BCCI unhappy with the amount on offer for the biggest money churner in international cricket. The new model seeks to shift from the previous Big 3 model that favoured India, England and Australia in terms of finances and administration. India are yet to announce the squad for the tournament – breaching the preliminary date of April 25.

India are presently the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy which they won in 2013 after beating England in the final match by 5 runs. A rain-curtailed final clash between India and hosts England forced the two sides to play 20 overs apiece where India after riding on Virat Kohli’s 43 and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 33 posted 129/7 in 20 overs. In reply, England didn’t begin the proceeding too well and lost Alastair Cook for 2.

Wickets kept falling at equal intervals before Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara came up to stitch a partnership of 64 runs for the fifth wicket. The two batsmen were removed by Ishant Sharma in two consecutive deliveries when the team score read 110.

Morgan tried to slash a wide outside-off stump delivery over Mid-on region but gave a simple catch to Ashwin while Bopara tried to pull a bouncer from the fast bower only to give Ashwin his third catch in the match which he grabbed at backward square-leg.

England eventually required 6 runs off the last delivery when Tredwell mis-read an away delivery from Ashwin. India won the match and final by 5 runs to be crowned champions.

