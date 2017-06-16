ICC Champions Trophy: Edbgaston ground staff refused to remove matting to protect pitch for County match

It is a norm during County matches that a matting, which is an artificial pitch, is placed on the pitch itself so as to protect it from being damaged by studs when players run over it. (Source: AP) It is a norm during County matches that a matting, which is an artificial pitch, is placed on the pitch itself so as to protect it from being damaged by studs when players run over it. (Source: AP)

The Edgbaston Groundstaff had reportedly refused to remove the pitch mat that is normally in place for when the ground hosts County matches. Apart from hosting international matches, Edgbaston is also home to the County side Warwickshire. It is a norm during County matches that a matting, which is an artificial pitch, is placed on the pitch itself so as to protect it from being damaged by studs when players run over it.

However, the ground belongs to the purview of the International Cricket Council during international matches. The ICC doesn’t allow matting of this kind and had asked for it to be removed. Match referee Chris Broad also had a word with the groundstaff but the curator didn’t budge. According to PTI, the curator told the ICC that the matting had to remain in place as the ground next hosts Warwickshire’s County match against Lancashire.

India had completely run over Bangladesh in the match to reach the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Bangladesh had made a target of 265 for India to chase largely due to the third wicket partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim and a later surge from Mashrafe Mortaza. But India made light work of the total with Rohit Sharma scoring a century and Virat Kohli making 96. India won the match by nine wickets and nearly 10 overs to spare. They now face Pakistan in the final on Sunday, June 18 at The Oval.

