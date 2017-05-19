ICC Champions Trophy: David Warner spends time with family in England, see pic

David Warner went past 4000-run mark in the IPL. (Source: BCCI) David Warner went past 4000-run mark in the IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Australian opening batsman David Warner has flown off to England for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. While spending some quality time with his family, on a message on social media, Warner wrote, “Awesome to be back in 🇬🇧. Always fun times here. Looking forward to venturing out in our downtime 🤔. #family #cricketlife #havetohaveto #whatsoutside @candywarner1

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner thanked everyone in India for hosting him and for the warmth shown to him and his family during the past nearly two months in the IPL and then further back to February when the Australian team landed in the sub-continent for the four-match Test series.

After the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the IPL Eliminator, the journey for the defending champions came to an end. He then thanked the supporters for coming out and egging the team on at all parts of the country. He thereafter took to photo-sharing service Instagram to further thank the fans and everyone in India for making it a good time for him and his family who have been with him throughout.

