ICC Champions Trophy: Chris Woakes’ injury is a major concern for England, says Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan said that Chris Woakes’ injury that he sustained in the side’s ICC Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh is a major concern for them. Woakes was forced off the pitch after bowling two overs in the match. Bangladesh then went on to score 305 for the loss of six wickets and it was an imperious century by Joe Root that helped England to what turned out to be a comfortable victory.

“It is a worry when he (Woakes) goes off the field and can’t come back on and bowl,” Morgan told in a press conference, “He’s going to have a scan tonight. He’s obviously been very impressive for us over the last couple of years – and a mainstay, very reliable guy. He would definitely be a loss if he couldn’t play.”

Woakes has developed into one of the best bowlers for England in the past few months and his absence was felt as Bangladesh stepped up the ante after he left the field.

England also had another injury scare when Root damaged his calf early in his innings. But it didn’t come in the way of himposting his score in ODI cricket.

“It’s all right – it looks like it’s just a bit of cramp,” Root said, “I must not have eaten well enough this morning. I don’t see it as too big an issue.”

England managed to chase down the target for the loss of just two wickets. Apart from Root’s 133, opener Alex Hales made 95. After his dismissal, Eoin Morgan stuck with Root and steered his team to victory with Root as England began their bid to win a first global 50-over title.

“Obviously, Alex continued his form,” Morgan said. “Joe, unbelievable, as usual, and it was nice for me to get some runs as well.”

