ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Kane Williamson scores 96-ball century against Australia

Kane Williamson scored 100 from 96 balls before being run out a ball later. (Source: Reuters) Kane Williamson scored 100 from 96 balls before being run out a ball later. (Source: Reuters)

Kane Williamson scored his ninth ODI century and first against Australia and in the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday when the two sides met in their first contest of the tournament. Williamson brought up his century in 96 balls with a simple single that was sent towards cover. His century could prove important in taking the Kiwis towards a strong total against their trans-Tasman rivals. His innings saw eight boundaries and three sixes. However, on the very next delivery of his knock, he found himself short and was dismissed run out.

He started his innings calmly, slowly and paced himself according to the situation. His fifty came in 62 balls and he brought up the next 50 in 34 balls with the match reduced to 46 overs due to rain.

Williamson came to the crease, before the rain interruption of over an hour at Edgbaston, after the fall of Martin Guptill following a bright start. The rain interruption resulted in the match being reduced to 46 overs, one bowler getting to bowl 10 overs and four others with a maximum limit of 9 overs. Further, Australia’s target to chase would be altered based on the D/L method.

He found good support from Luke Ronchi for the second wicket (77 runs) and even better with Ross Taylor (99 runs).

Williamson’s attempt at providing a flourish late on was stopped when he was run out by a Moises Henriques/Pat Cummins combination. With the ball outside the off stump, Kane played it down the ground but Henriques was quick to field and release. Cummins did the rest to find the New Zealand batsman short by a yard.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd