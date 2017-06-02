ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh’s game is not conducive to England, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Yuvraj Singh is a part of Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: AP) Yuvraj Singh is a part of Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: AP)

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin spoke about Yuvraj Singh’s role in the team ahead of India’s clash with Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The former right-handed batsman said that Yuvraj as well as MS Dhoni can’t be the same finishers they were in their initial days of career.

“They can’t be (the same finishers). They have been playing cricket for 14-15 years and playing consistently is not possible,” Azharuddin was saying as quoted by NDTV.

Talking about Yuvraj’s game, Azhar told that the left-handed batsman hasn’t been able to do well after scoring a hundred against England at Cuttack earlier in the year.

“Yuvraj Singh’s game is not conducive to England. He hasn’t done so well since that hundred against England earlier this year,” he added.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke had a bit different opinion as he suggested that Yuvraj and Dhoni are experienced customers and the Indian side would need both batsmen to gain positive results.

“I’d go with the two most experienced players in Yuvraj and Dhoni. This is their time to really stand up. You do need the mix of youth and experience in the team,” said the former Australian skipper.

“But if I have to pick between Yuvraj and Rahane, I would go with the experienced player,” Clarke added.

India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The Men in Blue have been pretty impressive in the two warm-up matches that they have played. Virat Kohli’s side defeated New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method) while thumped Bangladesh by 240 runs. India are going in the tournament as the defending champions.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

