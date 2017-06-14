ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh’s contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding

Virat Kohli hoped that Yuvraj Singh continues to perform well in many more matches to come. Virat Kohli hoped that Yuvraj Singh continues to perform well in many more matches to come.

As Yuvraj Singh prepares to play his 300th One day international match, he has drawn applause from his skipper and fellow teammate Virat Kohli.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference Kohli, said,”His contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding. He has been a total match-winner for India, won us so many big tournaments and big series, and this is just a testimony to the kind of talent he possesses,”.

“You obviously need to have all those things in place to be able to play 300 games for India, and I congratulate him.”

Wishing him the best for the upcoming semi-finals in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, Kohli said, “I wish him all the very best, and hopefully he can play a lot more for us and get in those match-winning performances all over again, and I hope tomorrow is a special one for him.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd