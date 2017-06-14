ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh’s contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding

- Pakistan vs England Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final: Pakistan dominate modest chase against England at Cardiff
- AIIMS MBBS result 2017: No paper leak, results to be declared tonight at mbbs.aiimsexams.org
- Anurag Kashyap is in love with 23-year-old Shubhra Shetty and these photos are a proof
As Yuvraj Singh prepares to play his 300th One day international match, he has drawn applause from his skipper and fellow teammate Virat Kohli.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference Kohli, said,”His contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding. He has been a total match-winner for India, won us so many big tournaments and big series, and this is just a testimony to the kind of talent he possesses,”.
“You obviously need to have all those things in place to be able to play 300 games for India, and I congratulate him.”
Wishing him the best for the upcoming semi-finals in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, Kohli said, “I wish him all the very best, and hopefully he can play a lot more for us and get in those match-winning performances all over again, and I hope tomorrow is a special one for him.”
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App