ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh to miss India’s first warm-up match against New Zealand

With the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy slated to begin from June 1, the defending champions India take on New Zealand in their first warm-up match before the league stage starts. Ahead of their warm-up match, team India will miss the services of all-rounder Yuvraj Singh after the left-handed batsman was ruled out due to viral fever.

The Board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) team confirmed that the 35-year old is down with viral fever and is making steady progress.

“There are no major health concerns and Yuvraj is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team,” BCCI official said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd