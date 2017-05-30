ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh hits the nets after India’s win over Bangladesh, watch video

There were some lingering doubts about Yuvraj’s participation in the Champions Trophy, especially in the match against Pakistan on June 4 There were some lingering doubts about Yuvraj’s participation in the Champions Trophy, especially in the match against Pakistan on June 4

Team India has begun preparation for the Champions Trophy in full swing. However, one player who was missing was Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj was missing from the rest of the team because of illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team confirmed that the 35-year old was down with viral fever and was making steady progress.

However, the good news is he fit and back at the nets. There were some lingering doubts about Yuvraj’s participation in the Champions Trophy, especially in the match against Pakistan on June 4. However, all of that seems to have been washed away as he looks fit and raring to go.

Ear;ier a BCCI official had said.“There are no major health concerns and Yuvraj is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team,” . While a report in the Mumbai Mirror, stated Yuvraj would be fit in a day.

Meanwhile another player who had arrived late was Rohit Sharma. After a delayed arrival in England, Rohit Sharma was spotted batting in the nets in the nets. So it does seem he will partner Shikhar Dhawan for the opening partnership. However, the last appearance for India in any format of the game was in October 2016.

