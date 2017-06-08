ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Would have been more attacking if I knew it would only be 27 overs, says Ab De Villiers

De Villiers also commended South Afica’s fielding while defending the total. (Source: Reuters) De Villiers also commended South Afica’s fielding while defending the total. (Source: Reuters)

Ab de Villiers said that South Africa didn’t respond well to Pakistan’s bowling performance in their innings that led to their eventual defeat. He also said that, led by David Miller’s contribution, the Proteas recovered well. “They bowled pretty well, put us under pressure. We lost some wickets, which wasn’t a great response for us, but we recovered well thanks to David and a few other guys who put up partnerships.”

South Africa found themselves 116/6 midway through their innings and it was David Miller’s partnerships with Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada that took them to a total of 219 after 50 overs. De Villiers also commended South Afica’s fielding while defending the total. The Proteas didn’t let Pakistan run away with the chase and managed to restrict them at 119/3 before rains lashed Edgbaston. “We fought really well on the field, got into a very good position. Whether it was par score or not doesn’t matter. It’s a difficult situation, you never know what to do. If I had known it would only be 27 overs, I would have attacked a lot more on the field. We have to up our ante a bit. We started well, we know which areas to work on,” said De Villiers

Play could not be resumed with rains only getting heavier. South Africa had bowled 20 overs in the match and so the par score for Pakistan was 101. Pakistan were already 19 runs ahead of that and thus came out of the rain-soaked stadium with the two points.

