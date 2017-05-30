ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Will Virat Kohli tinker with India’s batting order?

Virat Kohli will most likely stay with a tried and tested batting order. (Source: File) Virat Kohli will most likely stay with a tried and tested batting order. (Source: File)

After registering a terrific win against England in 2013 India went on to lift the Champions Trophy. Much of the credit went to the top order who performed exceptionally well to put India in strong positions in several matches. In the rain- curtailed final as well, it was Shikhar Dhawan along with Virat Kohli who laid the platform for India to post a respectable total, while Ravindra Jadeja later rolled his arm over to take India to glory.

This time around as India prepare to defend its title in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, we take a look at the possible batting line-up that they might feature.

Most likely it will be Rohit Sharma who will open the innings at the top of the order. Along with Rohit Sharma opening at the other end will most likely be Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw has delivered consistent performances in the IPL and looks set to prove his mettle at the Champions Trophy. Dhawan was also the best batsman of Champions Trophy 2013 in England.

Following the duo will be the compact middle order of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. However, with Yuvraj Singh suffering a bout of illness Dinesh Karthik might get a look in. If that happens then MS Dhoni might bat higher up the order and Karthik might be given the role of playing as a finisher. That is something he is accustomed to and did so in the IPL with Gujarat Lions a couple of times.

Most likely to support Karthik lower down the order will be hard hitting batsman Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. This most likely the combination that Virat Kohli will stick to. If this combination clicks for India then certainly this side will go deep in the tournament and might even defend its title successfully.

