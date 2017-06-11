India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Who said what about India’s dominant win over South Africa

India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets. (Source: AP) India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets. (Source: AP)

India cruised into the semi-final stage in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after Virat Kohli’s men defeated South Africa by 8 wickets. The defending champions elected to bowl first and the bowling unit bundled out the Proteas for 191.

In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma early at a score of 23 but a sensible partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli held the innings together for Men in Blue.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 78 runs during the process while skipper Kohli remained unbeaten at 76. The two compiled a partnership of 128 runs for the second wicket. Dhawan was later undone by Imran Tahir after he decided to take the aerial route but only managed to top-edge the ball and give a catch to Faf du Plessis. Later Yuvraj too chipped in with 23 runs and concluded the proceedings with a maximum take make India win the match by 8 wickets.

Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about India’s win.

What a great victory for India. Solid performance. Good luck for the semi finals and finals.#INDvSA #CT17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 11 June 2017

Congratulations India on a great victory. Good team selection and a clinical performance.#INDvSA #CT17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 11 June 2017

Perfect and clinical from Indian team today against a tough opposition in South Africa. Well done! 👏🏻👏🏻@BCCI @ICC #CT17 #INDvsSA — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 11 June 2017

Its fair to say the bowlers won the game for #TeamIndia today, that makes it 3 sub-continent teams in the Semis #CT17 #StarSportsதமிழ் — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 11 June 2017

Temperamentally Shikhar Dhawan has never looked better. 👏👏👏🙏.#CT17 #INDvSA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 11 June 2017

Three Asian teams in the final four of a tournament held in England. Who would’ve thought!!! #CT17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 June 2017

And the Men in Blue are through…in style. Well done, India. #CT17 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 June 2017

Apart from India, England and Bangladesh have also registered a berth in the semi-final while the fourth semi-finalist will be decided after the conclusion of clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

