ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We want to go as far as we can, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza will lead Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: ICC) Mashrafe Mortaza will lead Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: ICC)

Bangladesh completed two big tasks on Wednesday. First, they beat New Zealand for the first time outside their home in an one-day international. Second, they rose to number six in the ICC ODI rankings. For the first time in their history, Bangladesh rose above Pakistan, West Indies and Sri Lanka in the rankings. And captain Mashrafe Mortaza said that this is not the end for his team. He expressed that the team wants to move on and go as far as it can.

“We are ranked sixth, it is a pleasure for us, and the team is very happy with that. We want to move on from here and want to go as far as we can in the world,” Mashrafe said.

Bangladesh are returning to the ICC Champions Trophy after a gap of 11 years and the skipper knows about the challenge that lies ahead for the team.

“This tournament is going to be hard for us, playing a group that is very hard in the conditions, but on your day, you can do anything, we have quality players who can change the game. We’ll have to play as a team as we have been doing so far.

There are expectations, once you play for your country there is always pressure. I think in this tournament, it is not going to be easy, so we have to concentrate on our own game. We want to play the way we have played over the past two years and execute our skills well.”

Bangladesh has shown itself to be no pushover in global tournaments, beating England at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup to reach the knockout stages,” he said.

Before they start their campaign against England at The Oval on June 1, Bangladesh face Pakistan in a warm-up game on Saturday. After the England match, they play Australia in London and their final group game in against New Zealand. Mashrafe knows that good performance in the Champions Trophy will put them on the global stage.

“It is two and half years since the last ICC competition, victories there can help you but for me it does not because it is a new day, a new match,” Mashrafe said.

“If you want to do something, this is your day to make it. If we want to do that then this is your day, go ahead and do it. Whenever we have played them, Pakistan has been the bigger side, and in this sort of tournament any big side is under pressure.

It is a very good side that can destroy any team, so it has a very big chance in the competition.”

Talking about his team performance, Mortaza said that on bad days they have to concentrate on everything but the main focus is on improving the fielding of the side.

“On your bad day, you have to concentrate on everything,” explained Mashrafe. “In the last match we dropped four catches, and that could not happen on the bigger stage. We hope our fielding will go alright as well as batting and bowling.

We’re not concerned about being reliant on one bowler but Mustafizur has done a really good job for us over the past few years. He has come back very strongly after his operation and he’ll take a big role for us.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd