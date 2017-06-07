ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We simply didn’t groom anyone to replace Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, says Asanka Gurusinha

Sri Lankan manager Asanka Gurusinha has gone on to reveal that not grooming anyone to fill in Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara’s shoes has resulted in so much time for Sri Lanka’s next generation to go through the transition phase

“The main reason why the rebuilding phase is taking long is that there was never an emphasis on grooming new talent once Kumar and Mahela were reaching the end of their careers. We simply didn’t groom anyone to replace the duo,” Gurusinha told PTI during an interview.

“Since I have worked 20 years in Australia (Grade cricket coaching), I believe in that system and I am not going to change according to Sri Lankan system. With me, you see what you get,” he said.

“I believe in speaking straight and that’s been my trait since playing days. I have been direct with SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala and chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya that I will do it my way.

“I want to be straight with my players and vice versa. Of course, the players can question me and I want them to challenge my methods. I don’t want them to simply nod their heads and say, yes you are right. At least Angelo at times challenges me and I feel like “waoh” it’s great,” Gurusinha has not changed one bit from his playing days.

Revealing the reason behind taking up this job, Gurusinha said, “When Mahela, Kumar and Dilshan were there, they didn’t need us as there was inhouse experience to guide them. We had a really good team. But now it is an inexperienced team and when Aravinda de Silva called me and asked why don’t I help the Sri Lankan team with a roadmap, I agreed. I want to take them next level,”

“I think that could be one of the reasons. Kohli’s knowledge of match situation is one of the reasons that they are so successful in the shorter version. They know when to play those maiden overs and then build up from thereon. It’s a difficult question. I believe a lot of changes has also not helped. I believe we had five captains in last 12 months primarily due to injuries. It’s also very difficult for a coach to build a team and get consistent result with so many injuries. My main goal is to have a stable team in next 12 months with hopefully the captain (Angelo Mathews) playing all the games,” he said.

