ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We missed out in the final last time so I want to go one better this year, says Jos Buttler

After suffering a loss in the finals of the last edition of Champions Trophy, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has said that this time his side will go one better.

“It’s a huge summer for English cricket, it’s great to have the Champions Trophy on home soil,” Buttler told ecb.co.uk.

“I played in it the last time it was here too when we just missed out in the final, so I want to go one better this year.

“We have enjoyed playing in our own conditions over the last couple of years. There’s no room for slip-ups but we are confident in ourselves and that is our focus.”

Earlier, Jos Buttler was a part of the IPL, where he played for the Mumbai Indians. However, he had to leave the IPL and report for national duty. This led former England player Kevin Pietersen to criticise the ECB and say,” Just speak to him, speak to Jos Buttler, they’ll talk about how much it has helped their development being out there. What are they going to Spain for? To field a couple of balls? He should be playing in the IPL.

“I’m going to be in Mumbai for the semi-final on Tuesday and I’m excited by that as a commentator – that stadium is electric. It’s only going to be benefiting English cricket for that bloke to be playing on Tuesday, getting his team to a final on Sunday, and then possibly lifting the trophy. He is the kind of player that could do that.”

