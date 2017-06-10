ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We have come a long way in the past two years and can only go forward from now, says Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah stirched a match-winning partnership between themselves (Source: AP) Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah stirched a match-winning partnership between themselves (Source: AP)

After securing a historic win against New Zealand a jubilant Shakib Al Hasan exclaimed that as a side Bangladesh has come a long way forward and will look to carry on with their good results.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said,”Winning a match in an ICC tournament is a big thing and we have come a long way in the last two years. From here on we can only go forward”.

On his partnership with Mahmudullah, he said, “As Mahmudullah said, we did not talk much. We just said ‘keep going’. We did not think of the target and just wanted to bat 40 overs and see where we were. The good thing was that we handled the swinging ball well and when there were balls to hit, we hit them.”

Mahmudullah also reiterated Shakib’s view and said, “The best part was that we did not talk too much. We were just batting and enjoying each other’s company out in the middle. It was a struggle in the earlier part where we stayed calm when the ball was swinging. Once it stopped it became easier and credit to Shakib for the way he batted.”

Meanwhile, a delighted Mashrafe Mortaza said,”It’s a great feeling. Both times I’ve been here (talking about the wins in Cardiff). First, against Australia. And now New Zealand. Overall we are very much satisfied.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd