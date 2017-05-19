ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We are not going to England to beat India but win the championship, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq wants Pakistan to win the Champions trophy. Inzamam-ul-Haq wants Pakistan to win the Champions trophy.

Former Pakistan skipper and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has stated that Pakistan will not only want to defeat India but also win the Champions Trophy.

“We are not going to England just to beat India but our prime target is to win the championship,” Inzamam said to the Dawn.

He added that Pakistan had defeated India under his captaincy in the 2004 edition of the Champions Trophy at the same Edgbaston ground by three wickets. “We can win again,” he said.

Meanwhile, before they start their campaign against India on June 4, Pakistan will attend a training camp in Birmingham and will also play two warm-up games. This first warm-up game will be against Bangladesh on May 27 and the second will be against Australia on May 29.

According to the report, seven members of the Pakistan team have been instructed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to report at National Cricket Academy on May. These players are Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal, Imad Waseem, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Fahim Ashraf. They will fly to Birmingham after that.

Eight other members of the Champions Trophy team – Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahmad Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz — will fly to Birmingham directly from the West Indies where they are playing the Test series.

The 15 players will play the Champions Trophy and Inzamam said that there is no change in the squad. He will also visit a training camp in Birmingham.

