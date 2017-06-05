ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag at his usual witty best to capture Shane Warne, Sourav Ganguly napping

Virender Sehwag shared pictures of Shane Warne and Sourav Ganguly taking a nap during the rain affected India-Pakistan match in ICC Champions Trophy. Virender Sehwag shared pictures of Shane Warne and Sourav Ganguly taking a nap during the rain affected India-Pakistan match in ICC Champions Trophy.

Virender Sehwag is in England as part of the commentary team for the ICC Champions Trophy. For the first match of the tournament between India and Pakistan, he shared images of fellow commentators Shane Warne and Sourav Ganguly taking a nap with multiple rain interruptions during the game. In the pictures he snaps Warne sleeping on the sofa and Ganguly possibly on the floor. The tweet caption reads, “The future is shaped by one’s dreams. These legends still don’t waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza @SGanguly99 @ShaneWarne”. In reply, Warne said, “Hahahaha ! Got me on the rain break legend”

All three are part of the commentary lineup for Star Sports who are broadcasting the tournament in India and regions of the sub-continent.

India got the ICC Champions Trophy campaign and defence of their trophy off to a roaring start against arch-rivals Pakistan in a 124 run win after Duckworth-Lewis method was applied. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided the perfect platform for India after Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first.

Dhawan perished first but Rohit and Kohli continued. Soon enough, Rohit too went back in rather unfortunate circumstances. The Mumbai batsman who had made his mark in Champions Trophy by coming in at the opening slot, scored 91 runs before being run out.

Kohli then put together 93 runs with Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj struck a magnificient 52 runs in rapidfire fashion to leave Pakistan in all sorts of trouble and India with their score reaching 300 runs. Hardik Pandya got eight balls to face and made the most of them to take India to 319 runs in 48 overs.

The future is shaped by one’s dreams. These legends still don’t waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza@SGanguly99 @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/2zgZEC4KWa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 5 June 2017

Hahahaha ! Got me on the rain break legend 😴😴😴😴😴 http://t.co/PWorASqhd0 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 5 June 2017

In reply, Pakistan never looked to be in contention to chase down the mammoth target to be bowled out for 164 runs with the target reduced to 289 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd