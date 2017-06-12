ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli’s captaincy was fantastic against South Africa, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly praised Virat Kohli’s aggressive captaincy. Sourav Ganguly praised Virat Kohli’s aggressive captaincy.

After India secured an emphatic win over South Africa, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly applauded the efforts of Virat Kohli and said that his captaincy on field was fantastic.

In an interview to India Today, he said,”Virat Kohli’s captaincy was fantastic against South Africa. The best decision was to play two spinners.”

“Captaincy is all about backing players. Indian team is full of match-winners. From Rohit Sharma to Kedar Jadhav all capable of winning matches,” he further said.

Commenting on his batting, he said, “Kohli is a very good player in this format. He gives his 100 percent and demands 100 percent from players.

Fielding has been absolutely brilliant in this competition. Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya all are good. India’s fielding has been fantastic,” he added.

On the upcoming semi-final, he said,”Bangladesh will put up a better show than South Africa in semis. Predict India vs England final. England have been the best team in the competition,” he said.

