ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh receive India ODI jersey, watch video

Ahead of the blockbuster match against Pakistan in Birmingham, Indian team members Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan revealed the new ODI jersery presented to them by an Oppo India official.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 3, 2017 2:11 pm
virat kohli, india vs pakistan, icc champions trophy, indian express Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the official launch of India’s new ODI jersey. (Source: Twitter)

India started their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign with massive wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh in the warm-up matches. Virat Kohli-led Indian team will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. With their seam bowlers doing fantastic job in the warm-up matches, the defending champions will have the momentum on their side. Ahead of the big clash in Birmingham, the Indian cricket team received their new ODI jerserys, with their official sponsor — Oppo India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) uploaded a video on the official Twitter handle, where the Oppo official presented the new look ODI jersey to Indian skipper Kohli and members of the team Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.

Yuvraj, who missed the warm-up matches due to viral fever, was declared fit by the team management and will be available for the blockbuster match. With Yuvraj available, team management will have to chose between the left-handed batsman and Dinesh Karthik.

India’s quest of defending the title will heavily depend on veterans MS Dhoni and Yuvraj, as their presence provides strength in the middle order. However, Dhoni’s poor run with the bat still continues to haunt the team. But he still continues to be one of the safest hands behind the stumps for India.

‘Star India’ was India’s previous sponsor and the deal came to an end after India’s home Test season.

