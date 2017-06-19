ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Sarfraz Ahmed-led team of the tournament

Virat Kohli has been drafted in the ICC Champions trophy team while Sarfraz Ahmed is the skipper. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has been drafted in the ICC Champions trophy team while Sarfraz Ahmed is the skipper. (Source: AP)

The Internationa Cricket Council on Monday announced the team of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The 12-member team includes players from five countries out of the eight that took part in the tournament and is led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

The side was selected by a jury of cricket experts, which included former captains Michael Atherton of England, India’s Sourav Ganguly, Ramiz Raja of Pakistan as well as Lawrence Booth (Editor, Wisden Almanack and cricket writer, The Mail) and Julian Guyer (cricket correspondent, Agence France-Presse), with ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice, as chairman.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer of the tournament with 338 runs while captain Virat Kohli smashed a total of 258 runs in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is the third Indian to make it into the team of the tournament. Kumar scalped a total of seven wickets in Champions Trophy 2017.

Here’s how the team looks.

i) Shikhar Dhawan (India) (338 runs)

ii) Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) 252 runs)

iii) Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) (293 runs)

iv) Virat Kohli (India) (258 runs)

v) Joe Root (England) (258 runs)

vi) Ben Stokes (England) (184 runs and three wickets)

vii) Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (captain) (wicketkeeper) (76 runs and nine dismissals)

viii) Adil Rashid (England) (seven wickets)

ix) Junaid Khan (Pakistan) (eight wickets)

x) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) (seven wickets)

xi) Hassan Ali (Pakistan) (13 wickets)

xii) Kane Williamson (New Zealand (12th) (244 runs)

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan clinched the title after defeating India in the final on the Super Sunday by 180 runs.

