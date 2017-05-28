ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni address team in huddle before New Zealand warm-up match

For India, Yuvraj Singh won’t be playing against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval due to fever. (Source: BCCI twitter) For India, Yuvraj Singh won’t be playing against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval due to fever. (Source: BCCI twitter)

BCCI posted a video of the Indian team getting ready for their first warm-up against New Zealand in the run-up to the ICC Champions Trophy. The team stands in a huddle with both captain Virat Kohli and his predecessor MS Dhoni doing the team talks.

The match between India and New Zealand is the first for both teams since arriving in the UK for the 2017 Champions Trophy. India are the defending champions and have retained the nucleus of the team that won the trophy in 2014 under Dhoni. For India, Yuvraj Singh won’t be playing against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval due to fever.

In the zone – in the huddle – #TeamIndia gear up for their first warm-up game #CT17 #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/EbnGki3hkI — BCCI (@BCCI) 28 May 2017

Virat Kohli said at the toss that the veteran middle order batsman is “recovering.” Rohit Sharma, on the other hand had not travelled with the team to England due to family commitments back home. He also won’t be taking part in the match.

New Zealand, on the other hand had been knocked out of ICC Champions Trophy 2014 in the group stage itself. They will be without Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Mitch McClenaghan. Captain Kane Williamson said that they will be available for the next match. New Zealand’s next warm-up match is against Sri Lanka while India play Bangladesh before their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. New Zealand are also up against their next-door neighbours in the form of Australia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd