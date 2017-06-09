ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli khelta kam uchalta zyada hai, says KRK after India’s defeat to Sri Lanka

India suffered their only first defeat against Sri Lanka in England after 38 years. (Source: AP) India suffered their only first defeat against Sri Lanka in England after 38 years. (Source: AP)

The defending champions India suffered their first defeat against Sri Lanka in England after 38 years, which also hampered their chances of making it into the knockout stages. Despite Shikhar Dhawan’s hundred and fifties by Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, India failed to defend their total of 321 against the Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lankan side. After a massive 124 runs victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, India was considered to be one of the title contenders.

However, the defeat at The Oval has now thrown the Group B wide open, and all the four teams stand a chance to make it to the knockout stages. Sri Lanka will be playing Pakistan while India will take on South Africa and will hope to eke out a win to keep their chances of defending the title alive.

Post India’s seven-wicket defeat, Bollywood actor and critic Kamaal Rashid Khan took to social media and took a dig at the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and how ‘underdog’ Sri Lanka managed to edge out the defending champions.

“Mere Hisaab Se @imVkohli (Virat Kohli) Zindagi Main Koi trophy Jeet Hi Nahi Sakta, coz Ye Khelta Kam Uchalta Zyada hai, Sochta Kam Gali Zyada Bakta hai!”

Bro @imVkohli fraud n wanted @TheVijayMallya Ke Sath party Karoge Toh Result Toh Yahi Hona hai! Gareebon Ki Haai Toh Jeetne Nahi Degi! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 8 June 2017

India play South Africa in their last match on Sunday and will be in a do-or-die situation as all the four teams have won one game each and have two points in their kitty. South Africa, who defeated Sri Lanka in their tournament opener and suffered a 19-run (D/L) defeat against Pakistan, will not only look to make it into the playoffs but also end India’s quest to defend their title which they won in 2013.

It’s tough to believe that South Africa can get defeated twice in a row while #BBCITeam will play next match with South Africa only. Lol😜😭🙈🙏 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 8 June 2017

Today it’s clear that #BCCIPvtLtdTeam can’t win #ChampionsTrophy2017. Because BCCI team will get defeated in semi final or final for sure. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 8 June 2017

KRK was very critical of India’s performance and also raised questions on BCCI’s team selection for the ICC tournament. He said, “Sri Lanka has found 11 best players out of 2Cr population who can defeat BCCI team but BCCI is not able to find 11 winners from 130Cr population.”

SriLanka has found 11best players out of 2Cr population who can defeat BCCIteam but BCCI is not able to find 11winners from 130Cr population — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 8 June 2017

Aaj Toh Sri Lanka team Ne #BCCITeam Ki Kahkar Leli! And They have proved dat it’s Kalyug, so now only Ravan wins. #INDvSL #ChaimpionsTrophy — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 8 June 2017

