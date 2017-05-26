ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli is a class player and no one can write him off, says Mike Hussey

Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: PTI)

Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey has heaped praises about Indian captain Virat Kohli and has suggested that no one can really write him off in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England.

“He is a class player and anyone who wants to write him off in this tournament will probably have to eat humble pie! You can’t keep a gun player down for long and I am sure he will be very determined to play well in England and show the world his class again,” Hussey told PTI.

The former left-handed batsman also suggested that Kohli’s form isn’t a matter of worry as he will be back in touch when the tournament begins.

“I don’t think it will have much affect at all. It is a new tournament in a different country, different team and different conditions. It’s all about starting well, getting some momentum and confidence going early in the tournament,” said Hussey.

Talking about the nature of the tracks, Hussey said that the spinners can capitalise if they get a dry pitch.

“I feel from a batting point of view, you need to wait for the ball more and play as late as possible. In Australian conditions, as the pitches are generally true and you can go at the ball and hit through the line,” Hussey observed.

“It is hard for me to say when I haven’t looked at the pitches, but if they are dry, then I definitely think the spinners will play a role in the tournament,” he added.

Hussey also talked about Australia’s team combination and how they can go about in the tournament.

“I think Australia has a great chance. The team looks strong but it is a very tough competition to win as all the teams are very good and you can’t really afford any slip-ups along the way. If the team starts well and gets their

confidence up, then they will be hard to stop,” the West Australian said.

Mike Hussey appreciated the kind of form that Steve Smith and David Warner have right now.

“But they always seem to be in good form!,” Hussey commented, adding: “They are both crucial to Australia’s chances, they always are. It is good that they have been playing cricket and are in good form leading into the

tournament.”

“Of course it can happen, if India can get through to the final! Just teasing you,” he signed off.

