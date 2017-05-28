ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli is a brilliant batsman but he has failed against me, says Junaid Khan

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan took a jibe at Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: AP) Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan took a jibe at Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: AP)

Team India’s first match in the Champions Trophy is against Pakistan on Sunday, June 4th. Ahead of the blockbuster contest, as both the teams gear up for the match, mind games have begun off the field.

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan is the first one to come out and take a jibe at Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking to The Express Tribune, he said,”I have dismissed him in three out of the four matches we have faced each other. He is a brilliant batsman but he has failed against me.”

Earlier Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Khan had said,“We have a better record against India in the Champions Trophy, not in other competitions. We are looking to maintain that against them and it’s very exciting,” he said.

“We have nothing to lose, we just want to play our natural game. We have just played a very good series in the West Indies, where the players performed very well. We are very hopeful of playing well in this tournament and we want to win it. It is a very exciting time for us, there have been a lot of practice sessions at Edgbaston and we are ready to play,” he added.

Commenting on the various improvements he added,”Against the West Indies, we had a big fielding improvement, there were one or two dropped catches but it was an improvement so we are happy with that. We don’t see us as having a surprise element, we want to come here and play free cricket, starting against India. We are taking matches one by one and the Pakistan team is hopeful of building some confidence starting in the warm-up matches.”

