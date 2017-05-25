ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli involved heated exchange with reporter on India-Pakistan issue

India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign from June 4 against Pakistan. (Source: Express Photo) India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign from June 4 against Pakistan. (Source: Express Photo)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the press conference prior to their departure for ICC Champions Trophy gave a perfect answer when he was asked about the feasibility of India’s clash against Pakistan in the present scenario.

“Will it be a good choice to play a match against Pakistan keeping the present scenario in mind,” asked one of the reporters.

Kohli countered him on this and asked, “What do you think about it?” The reporter was though quick to respond as he asked about the captain’s view.

“We want to know your opinion on it, ” he said.

The Indian captain took an aggressive approach and replied, “It doesn’t really matter what I think as you have already made an opinion.”

The interaction was put to a full stop and the press conference was further carried on. India will begin their campaign from June 1 against Pakistan at Edgbaston while will lock horns with Sri Lanka and South Africa in the other two group B matches in London.

India are going into the Champions Trophy as the defending champions as they won the tournament in 2013 after beating England by 5 runs.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

May 26: India vs Bangladesh, warm-up

May 28: India vs New Zealand, warm-up

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd