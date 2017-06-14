ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg in practice session, watch video

India’s captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan shared a lighthearted moment during the practice session. India’s captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan shared a lighthearted moment during the practice session.

Ahead of the all important semi-final tie against Bangladesh, team India was seen sharing some light moments. In a recent video, skipper Virat Kohli was seen having fun with opener Shikhar Dhawan during the practice session. In the video that has surface the duo is seen dancing as Yuvraj Singh also joined them.

#WATCH Team India players share light moments during practice session in Birmingham #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/I2Xhl5tFLx — ANI (@ANI_news) 14 June 2017

It may be recalled here that at a recent chat show Dhawan revealed that he likes listening to ghazals. “I started listening to Sufi music when I was 21. I only like songs with strong lyrics. I am very fond of ghazals. I like ghazals from Jagjit Singh and Sir Ghulam Ali. I have many lyrics that have inspired me from these ghazals and led me to the part of spirituality,” he said.

He furhter added, “Gurdas Mann Sir’s song ‘Mawa thandiya chawa chawa kaun karein’ is very inspirational. The verse that I liked the most means the care that a mother takes of her child is compared to the shade (chawa), and you can never pay back that grace ever in life, no matter how hard you try.”

“Many others like Satinder Satraj and Hans Raj Hans have written good lyrics. So I connect the meaning of thesesongs to my life and it keeps me calm, away from negativity and leads me to the path of spirituality.”

Commenting on his celebrations, Dhawan said, “The celebration style is natural. When I scored my first century, I naturally lifted my arms up, feeling very happy, looking at the Almighty above. That became my signature style. All these things are natural, not practised.”

