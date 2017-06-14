ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Vijay Goel to inaugurate Mega screens for semi-finals, final at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

Vijay Goel will inaugurate mega LED screens in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. (Source: Express Archive) Vijay Goel will inaugurate mega LED screens in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. (Source: Express Archive)

India, Pakistan, England and Bangladesh emerged to be the four teams who registered a place in semi-final stage in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The first semi-final match is scheduled to take place in Cardiff on Wednesday where hosts England will take on Pakistan.

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel has said that Mega LED screens would be installed at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium for free public viewing of the Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final and final as per a report by ABP.

“This is being done to utilise the free space in the stadium and also provide everyone a chance to watch the matches for free on the mega screen.”

“The idea is to initiate sports culture among the public and optimum utilization of the stadiums, in future we will have mini-fests too that would create a huge buzz for sporting events across India”.

While England lock horns with Pakistan on Wednesday, defending champions India would be up against Bangladesh on Thursday at Birmingham and final of the tournament will be held at the Oval on Sunday. England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their last Group B match to march in the semi-final stage.

On the other side, India grabbed a thumping victory over Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method) in their first match while lost to Sri Lanka in the second. Later Virat Kohli-led side notched up their second win in the tournament against South Africa to make way in the semi-final stage.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s Bangladesh experienced a roller-coaster ride as they lost the tournament opener against hosts England, shared points with Australia in the second game which was eventually washed away due to rain and defeated New Zealand in their third and last group match.

Goel will lead the inauguration of the mega LED screens on Wednesday at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

