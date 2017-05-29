Umesh Yadav posts pic of dine-out with Virat Kohli and Indian teammates

India hit the ground running in England, putting up a dominant performance and beating New Zealand by 45 runs. (Source: Instagram) India hit the ground running in England, putting up a dominant performance and beating New Zealand by 45 runs. (Source: Instagram)

Umesh Yadav posted showing him and his Indian team mates having dinner after their win over New Zealand in the first warm-up match before the ICC Champions Trophy. India hit the ground running in England, putting up a dominant performance and beating New Zealand by 45 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis Method.

“Had a good time with my team mates,” said Umesh in the caption for the image. There were also Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and captain Virat Kohli in the image. The match was played at London’s Kennington Oval. India were on to New Zealand from the word go. Mohammad Shami ensured that the Kiwis get off to a bat start to their innings, taking three wickets inside the first nine overs including that of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. New Zealand never recovered from that. Barring Luke Ronchi, who scored a half century, and Jimmy Neesham, no player made any significant contribution to the score board. New Zealand set a target of 190 for India to chase.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane opened for India. Rahane didn’t last long but captain Virat Kohli stayed on the crease with Dhawan. Kohli went on to score an unbeaten half century. India were cruising while Kohli and Dhoni were inn the middle after the disimissals of Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik. But then rain interrupted the play and the two sides had to leave the field. It was then announced that the match had been abandoned and India had been declared winners.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd