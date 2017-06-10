ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati reacts to Bangladesh’s historic win

Top News
Bangladesh’s middle order batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah scripted a historic win against New Zealand at Cardiff. In a dramatic contest, Bangladesh was tottering at 33/4 at one stage but the duo came together and forged a match-winning partnership of 224 to take their side to an incredible win.
At one point Bangladesh seemed down and out and few would have put their money on the Tigers. However, a record fifth wicket partnership helped Bangladesh make a brilliant turnaround and secure a win. This sent Twitter on fire. Here are some of the quotes.
🎥⭐ Star Performer: @Sah75Official blasted 114 off 115 deliveries, helping guide the @BCBtigers to an historic victory #NZvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/9eltt6Md6f
— ICC (@ICC) 9 June 2017
Brillant chase Bangladesh, stunning comeback & partnership between Shakib and Mahmudullah! The #CT17 is truly alive.
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 9 June 2017
Brilliant from Bangladesh. Shakib,Mahmudullah great stuff. Can say 3 upsets in 3 days. Champions Trophy is truly alive now. #NZvBAN
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 9 June 2017
Outstanding effort by @BCBtigers. Well batted @Sah75official and Mahmudullah. Brilliant fight and spirit
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 9 June 2017
Meanwhile, after the match, a jubilant Mashrafe Mortaza spoke at the post-match presentation and said,”The way Shakib and Mahmudullah played, it was out of the world. We knew it was going to be difficult, but we got confidence from when we beat them in Ireland. We knew this can happen. We just have to play hard and never give up. We feel great right now.”
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App