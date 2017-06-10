Latest News
  • ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati reacts to Bangladesh’s historic win

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati reacts to Bangladesh’s historic win

At one point Bangladesh seemed down and out and few would have put their money on the Tigers. However, a record fifth wicket partnership helped Bangladesh make a brilliant turnaround which sent Twitter on fire

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 10, 2017 1:14 am
Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah celebrates his side’s victory over New Zealand. (Source: AP)

Top News

Bangladesh’s middle order batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah scripted a historic win against New Zealand at Cardiff. In a dramatic contest, Bangladesh was tottering at 33/4 at one stage but the duo came together and forged a match-winning partnership of 224 to take their side to an incredible win.

At one point Bangladesh seemed down and out and few would have put their money on the Tigers. However, a record fifth wicket partnership helped Bangladesh make a brilliant turnaround and secure a win. This sent Twitter on fire. Here are some of the quotes.

Meanwhile, after the match, a jubilant Mashrafe Mortaza spoke at the post-match presentation and said,”The way Shakib and Mahmudullah played, it was out of the world. We knew it was going to be difficult, but we got confidence from when we beat them in Ireland. We knew this can happen. We just have to play hard and never give up. We feel great right now.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Top News

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 