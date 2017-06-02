ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati not happy after rain washes out Australia-New Zealand game

Due to rain, match between Australia and New Zealand was abandoned and both the teams shared one point each. (Source: AP) Due to rain, match between Australia and New Zealand was abandoned and both the teams shared one point each. (Source: AP)

In the second match of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, rain played the major role and due to which the group A match between Australia and New Zealand was abandoned, in a repeat of the 2013 fixture at the same venue was.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Kiwis were off to a brisk start provided by opener Martin Guptill (26), before the rain intervened the match. Weather at Edgbaston continued to delay play as whenever the covers were taken off, it once again began to rain. However, there was enough play for skipper Kane Williamson to score his ninth ODI ton, and first against Australia. Williamson was very well supported by opener Luke Ronchi and veteran Ross Taylor.

Ronchi showed brilliance with the bat as he scored a 33-ball half-century while Taylor missed his 18th one-day international fifty by four runs when he was dismissed by John Hastings in the 34th over. As soon as the Kiwi skipper completed his century, he was run out by Moises Henriques, which also saw the downfall of the New Zealand batting.

From 257-5, Australia managed to pull things back and bundled out the opponents for 291. Josh Hazlewood to claim a career-best six-wicket haul.

In reply, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch continued to struggle as they were dismissed cheaply. With just 53 runs on the socercard, Australia had their three batsmen back in the hut.

Australia will be happy to take the one point. Hope rain doesn’t wash away more matches.#ausvnz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 2 June 2017

Glenn Maxwell becomes just 2nd player in ODI history to take 4 catches in an inns twice in his career. First was Younis Khan. #AusvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) 2 June 2017

Absence of a proper 5th bowling option is a headache…it becomes a migraine if one of the 4 frontline bowlers goes for plenty #CT17#AusvNz — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 June 2017

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell became the only second player to take four catches in an innings in his career, after Pakistan great Younis Khan.

