ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Travis Head is becoming the complete package as a player, says Aaron Finch

Travis Head forged a 75-run stand with Aaron Finch against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter) Travis Head forged a 75-run stand with Aaron Finch against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)

After Australia won their opening warm-up match against Sri Lanka, opener Aaron Finch who slammed a brilliant complemented his teammate Travis Head. Speaking to cricketaustralia.com, Finch said that Head is becoming “the complete package” in one-day international cricket.

“He played fantastically,” Finch said. “The amount of one-day cricket he’s played now is the right mix of a little bit of naivety and quite a bit of experience. It’s a great balance. “He’s a hugely talented player. He can hit the ball to all parts, he bowls good off-spin and is good in the field. “He’s becoming the complete package as a player.”

Meanwhile, Travis Head spoke about his role in the team and said, “I’m adaptable so (batting) one to six doesn’t faze me,” he said. “Warm-up game or no warm-up game, it was nice to be there at the end. I’ve had a few opportunities to do the same thing and I haven’t been able to do it so it’s pleasing to get out there and make a few runs and spend some time out in the middle.”

“It was probably tighter than what we wanted it to be, but they batted pretty well at the end to post 300 (plus) and it was nice to chase it down. “I thought we batted beautifully. Finchy at the top of the order was fantastic and to bring it home, it was a nice team performance,” he concluded.

