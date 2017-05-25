ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Too much burden was coming on MS Dhoni in past couple of years, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that India are ready for Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli said that India are ready for Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian Cricket Team reached London on Thursday to take part in the ICC Champions Trophy that begins on June 1. Before the start of the tournament, India will play two warm-up games, one against New Zealand and other against Bangladesh.

India captain Virat Kohli addressed a press conference after landing in London and he said that MS Dhoni wasn’t able to express himself because “there weren’t enough guys showing composure to finish off the game.”

“The one thing we needed to strengthen was our lower middle-order contribution. I felt too much burden was coming on MS Dhoni in the past couple of years. He wasn’t able to express himself purely because of the fact that there are not enough guys showing composure to finish off the game with him,” Kohli said.

Kohli credited Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya for doing good as part of the lower middle-order and said that has strengthend our lower middle order.

“Having had Jadhav and Hardik do so well in that particular phase of the innings has really strengenth our squad. Hardik coming in provides that beautiful balance to us,” he explained.

Kohli also said that India are a balanced side going into the Champions Trophy as everyone is performing well and India have depth in the batting.

“I think we are pretty balanced going forward. We are a balanced side. Bowlers are bowling well. The batsmen are playing well, we got all-rounders, we have got really good fast bowlers. We are in pretty good head space going into this tournament,” he said.

“It’s about execution now. You might have the best side in the world but if you do not execute there is no point having that skill. In a tournament like this it all boils down to how you execute on the day,” he added.

