ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Tickets for all India matches sold out

Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold over the past one week for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to be held in England and Wales from 1-18 June. All the matches involving defending champion India, as well as the semi-finals and final are also sold out.

This means that eight out of the 15 fixtures are now sold out and that ticket sales at this stage has already exceeded those for the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, which was also held at the three venues being used this time – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Edgbaston and The Oval.

It also takes ticket applications to beyond 500,000 from 60 countries, since the ballot last September.

Predictably, there was huge demand for the India v Pakistan, England v Australia and the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval on 18 June – all of which were oversubscribed across every price band.

Steve Elworthy, Tournament Director, said: “The demand has been extraordinary so far but there are still limited tickets available for some matches across all venues.

“Again we stress that fans should only buy tickets from authorised ticket sites, which is why we are providing a resale service via http://www.icc-cricket.com/tickets. It will allow fans to sell any unwanted tickets at face value to fellow fans in a safe and secure way. This is the only way you guarantee a ticket and avoid disappointment.”

