ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This is one of the best bowling attacks India has had for a while, says Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has claimed that the current bowling attack is one of the best India has had for a while and the absence of R Ashwin’s is a sign of India’s strength in the bowling unit.

In an interview to PTI, Ashwin said,”At the start of the tournament some of the batters were not in a great form, but once the tournament started all the batsmen are in good form and bowlers are doing well. All the five bowlers are in good form. A guy like (Ravichandran)Ashwin not making the eleven tells you how well the bowling unit is doing.” “They (India) are one of the favourites because of the form the players have shown,” said Agarkar

Speaking on the variety of the Indian attack, he said, “As a combined attack, one of the best attacks we (India) had for a while. Even the ball has not swung in England, you got (Jasprit) Bumrah, Umesh (Yadav), variety is there, which helps the team always. Quite a complete attack. Not just balance, but there is variety, which makes captain’s life easier.”

Commenting on the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma he added, “Shikar’s form is very encouraging, but Rohit who did not have much cricket in the last six months due to injury, his form is biggest plus for India, because coming into the tournament, probably he didn’t have enough runs that he would have liked but both the games (in which) he has batted, he looked comfortable,”

