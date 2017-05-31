ICC Champions Trophy 2017: The warm up matches were a chance for me to showcase my skills, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant knock of 94 against Bangladesh.(Source: Reuters) Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant knock of 94 against Bangladesh.(Source: Reuters)

The Indian team have begun their ICC Champions Trophy campaign with a positive start as they inflicted a 240-run defeat on Bangladesh. The Virat Kohli-led side has been brilliant in the two warm-up matches and has ticked off almost all the bases.

After the 240-run win over Bangladesh, Kohli was a content skipper and said, “Both games we got what we wanted. Batsmen got runs, bowlers were outstanding as well.” Praising Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik he said, “Hardik was outstanding. Jadeja also played with composure. Dinesh is an outstanding player. We just wanted to give him an extended run. Fielding has been good, catching has been good. All bases are covered. We have ticked all the boxes going into the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik said,” It is a good feeling to go out there and get a knock. But we should read too much into these games as these are practice matches. But for me, it is very important and good to show what I am capable of. In England the wobbles a lot. but it is tricky to keep wickets in England. It is a great challenge. This game was a chance for me to showcase my skills and I am happy that I could do that.

Meanwhile Pandya said,”The pactice sesssion was imporatant and our plan was to lpay in the middle.

Bangladesh will face England in the first game on Thursday, while India begins their campaign on Sunday against Pakistan.

