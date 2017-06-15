ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Team India will give us a reason to smile, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar hailed India’s performance against Pakistan in the tournament opener. Sachin Tendulkar hailed India’s performance against Pakistan in the tournament opener.

Virat Kohli-led Indian team marched their way in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after they thumped South Africa by 8 wickets in third and last group game. The Men in Blue began their campaign against Pakistan with authority after they registered a 124-run win over the arch-rivals. The campaign however hit a roadblock when India lost to Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second game.

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar, in a video posted by ICC on their official Twitter account, reviewed India’s performance so far in the tournament.

“I think India played well but Sri Lankans played better. All credit to Sri Lankan team as to go out and score 320 is not easy but they made it look easy. Against Pakistan, it was the other way round. We played brilliantly. Right from ball one, we looked in total control and at no stage it looked that Pakistan are going to trouble us. We had a very good game and the next game becomes crucial. I am so sure that the team will give their best and give us a reason to smile,” Sachin said.

The defending champions are now facing Bangladesh in Birmingham in the second semi-final of the tournament and the winner of this encounter would set up a final with Pakistan on Sunday. Pakistan registered a final berth after beating England in first semi-final match in Cardiff on Wednesday.

