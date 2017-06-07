ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Tamim Iqbal’s knock was outstanding, says Habibul Bhashar

Tamim Iqbal scored 95 against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Tamim Iqbal scored 95 against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

The match between Bangladesh and Australia was washed away due to rain and the points were shared between the two sides at the Oval. Bangladesh had already lost one game when they were defeated by hosts England in the opening match while Australia’s first game against New Zealand was washed away after heavy showers.

Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar in his an exclusive column for ICC wrote about the decision taken by Mashrafe Mortaza and he also mentioned about the kind of knock Tamim Iqbal played during the course.

“I was a little bit surprised that Bangladesh opted to bat after Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss”, he wrote.

While writing the column, Bashar hailed Tamim’s innings and also mentioned that he was unlucky to get his second successive hundred. Iqbal scored 95 runs against Australia.

“Tamim Iqbal was quite outstanding, and he was extremely unfortunate to miss out on a second successive century in the tournament. I thought this was an even better knock than against England, simply because the conditions were particularly challenging,” Bashar added.

“I don’t think the other Bangladeshi batsmen had a technical shortcoming,” Bashar wrote.

Bashar wrote about the conditions and suggested that a score of 240-250 was feasible on that pitch.

“In my opinion, this was a 240-250 pitch, given both the conditions and the fact that it would wear a little as the night unfolded. Had one of the other top-order batsmen kept Tamim company, who knows what the final tally would have been,” he added.

